Death Toll From Novel Coronavirus Disease In Mainland China Rises To 2,943 - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:30 AM

Death Toll From Novel Coronavirus Disease in Mainland China Rises to 2,943 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in China has risen by 31 to 2,943, the number of confirmed cases has increased by 125 to 80,151, the state health committee said.

According to the latest data from 31 provinces, 47,204 people have been discharged from hospitals.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

