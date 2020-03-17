UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Novel Coronavirus In Poland Rises To Four - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:50 AM

Death Toll From Novel Coronavirus in Poland Rises to Four - Health Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Poland has risen to 4, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

According to the latest data, in Poland the coronavirus disease was confirmed in 156 people.

Earlier, the Polish government, in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak, decided to close the borders for foreigners, suspend international air and rail passenger services, ban gatherings of 50 or more people, and close entertainment venues and catering facilities.

Related Topics

Poland From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE has taken early measures in fight against COVI ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Spain review global fig ..

7 hours ago

ERC Abu Dhabi Centre&#039;s programmes benefit 1,1 ..

7 hours ago

Ukraine oligarchs bankroll equipment in virus figh ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed updated on Coronavirus containme ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Health, Disaster Management Authority ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.