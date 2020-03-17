Death Toll From Novel Coronavirus in Poland Rises to Four - Health Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Poland has risen to 4, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

According to the latest data, in Poland the coronavirus disease was confirmed in 156 people.

Earlier, the Polish government, in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak, decided to close the borders for foreigners, suspend international air and rail passenger services, ban gatherings of 50 or more people, and close entertainment venues and catering facilities.