Death Toll From Novel Coronavirus Outbreak in Mainland China Rises to 2,744 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in China has reached 2,744, a total of 78,497 cases of infection have been registered, the state health committee said.

According to the latest data from 31 provinces, 32,495 people have been discharged from hospitals.