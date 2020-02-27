Death Toll From Novel Coronavirus Outbreak In Mainland China Rises To 2,744 - Authorities
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in China has reached 2,744, a total of 78,497 cases of infection have been registered, the state health committee said.
According to the latest data from 31 provinces, 32,495 people have been discharged from hospitals.