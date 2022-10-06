UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Nursery Shooting In Thailand Reaches 36 People - Local Official

Published October 06, 2022

Death Toll From Nursery Shooting in Thailand Reaches 36 People - Local Official

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The death toll from the shooting at a nursery in the northeastern province of Nong Bualamphu in Thailand reached 36 people, including 24 children, according to the report of the local administration.

Earlier on Thursday at 12:10 p.m. local time (05:10 GMT), a gunman, identified by the police as Panya Kamlarb intruded into a nursery located in the office of the Uthai Sawan Tambon Administration in Na Klang district.

The local administration stated that there are 36 victims of the tragedy, including 22 nursery children - 19 boys and three girls, another two boys were killed outside the daycare center.

Six men and six women were killed, and a total of 12 people received injuries.

The gunman was reportedly under the influence of drugs, Pol Maj Gen Paisal Luesomboon, deputy commander of Region 4 Police, told Thai PBS. The deputy commander said that the gunman was a former policeman who was discharged last year on charges of drug abuse.

The gunman killed his wife and child, and then committed suicide, the ThaiPBS broadcaster reported.

