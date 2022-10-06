UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Nursery Shooting In Thailand Reaches 36 People - Local Officials

Published October 06, 2022

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The death toll from the shooting at a nursery in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lam Phu in Thailand has reached 36 people, including 24 children, the provincial government said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday at 12:10 p.m. local time (05:10 GMT), a gunman, identified by the police as Panya Khamrab intruded into a nursery located in the office of the Uthai Sawan Tambon Administration in Na Klang district.

"There were 36 victims of the shooting, including 22 children ” 19 boys and three girls killed inside the nursery and another two boys killed outside, including in the home of the assailant, as well as six adult men and six women. Twelve people received injuries," the provincial government said.

The gunman was under the influence of drugs, police general Paisal Luesomboon told Thai PBS.

Paisal also said that the gunman was a former police officer who was discharged last year on charges of drug abuse.

After committing the crime, the shooter fled in his pickup truck, which was later found abandoned outside his home, Thai PBS said, citing the police. In the house, officers found the bodies of Khamrab, his wife and their child with bullet wounds. The injuries were consistent with the gun that Khamrab used during the shooting at the nursery. The gun was reportedly found in the house near Khamrab's body.

The shooter committed suicide, the broadcaster said.

He was armed with both firearms and cold weapons, the Bangkok Post newspaper reported.

