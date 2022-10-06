Death Toll From Nursery Shooting in Thailand Rises to 38 - National Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) A total of 38 people were killed in the shooting at a nursery in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lam Phu in Thailand, with 10 more people injured, Thailand's national police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas said on Thursday.

On Thursday, at 12:10 p.m. local time (05:10 GMT), a gunman, identified as former police officer Panya Khamrab, intruded into a nursery located in the office of the Uthai Sawan Tambon Administration in Na Klang district. Earlier reports said 36 people, including 24 children, were killed by the gunman.

"According to the latest data, 38 people were killed, including 24 children, as a result of the attack on a day care center committed by a former police officer.

Ten people were wounded, including six critically," Damrongsak told journalists.

The gunman was under the influence of drugs, police general Paisal Luesomboon told Thai PBS broadcaster. Paisal also said that the gunman was a former police officer who was discharged last year on charges of drug abuse.

After committing the crime, the shooter fled in his pickup truck, which was later found abandoned outside his home, Thai PBS said, citing the police. In the house, officers found the bodies of Khamrab, his wife and their child with bullet wounds. The injuries were consistent with the gun that Khamrab used during the shooting at the nursery. The gun was reportedly found in the house near Khamrab's body.