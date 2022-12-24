(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) The death toll from the fire that erupted at a private retirement home in the Russian city of Kemerovo late on Friday night has gone up to nine, emergency services told Sputnik.

"Eleven people died," an emergencies source said.

Earlier, a spokesperson of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik that the fire at a nursing home in Kemerovo was contained at 23:39 local time on Friday (16:39 GMT), and that a total of nine people were killed by the blaze.