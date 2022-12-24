Death Toll From Nursing Home Fire In Russia's Kemerovo Up To 11 - Emergency Services
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2022 | 03:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) The death toll from the fire that erupted at a private retirement home in the Russian city of Kemerovo late on Friday night has gone up to nine, emergency services told Sputnik.
"Eleven people died," an emergencies source said.
Earlier, a spokesperson of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik that the fire at a nursing home in Kemerovo was contained at 23:39 local time on Friday (16:39 GMT), and that a total of nine people were killed by the blaze.