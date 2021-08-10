UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Oxygen Pipe Incident In Hospital In Russia's Vladikavkaz Reaches 11

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 02:16 PM

Death Toll From Oxygen Pipe Incident in Hospital In Russia's Vladikavkaz Reaches 11

The death toll after an oxygen pipe burst in an emergency hospital in Vladikavkaz, the capital of Russia's Republic of North Ossetia-Alani, reached 11 on Tuesday, Soslan Tebiyev, the acting health minister of the region, said

PYATIGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The death toll after an oxygen pipe burst in an emergency hospital in Vladikavkaz, the capital of Russia's Republic of North Ossetia-Alani, reached 11 on Tuesday, Soslan Tebiyev, the acting health minister of the region, said.

Previous reports indicated that the incident claimed the lives of nine people.

"Yes, we lost them," the official said when asked if reports about the deaths of two more people were true.

Related Topics

Russia Vladikavkaz

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health sets out COVID-19 vaccination c ..

Ministry of Health sets out COVID-19 vaccination centres for 3 - 17 age group

2 minutes ago
 Only vaccinated individuals to travel by rail from ..

Only vaccinated individuals to travel by rail from Oct 1: NCOC

16 minutes ago
 Merkel to visit Ukraine on Aug. 22: presidential s ..

Merkel to visit Ukraine on Aug. 22: presidential spokesperson

47 seconds ago
 Shanghai gold futures close lower

Shanghai gold futures close lower

49 seconds ago
 Irsa releases 254382 cuseces water

Irsa releases 254382 cuseces water

50 seconds ago
 PM inaugurates shiplift & transfer system at Karac ..

PM inaugurates shiplift & transfer system at Karachi shipyard

52 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.