Death Toll From Oxygen Pipe Incident In Hospital In Russia's Vladikavkaz Reaches 11
Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 02:16 PM
PYATIGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The death toll after an oxygen pipe burst in an emergency hospital in Vladikavkaz, the capital of Russia's Republic of North Ossetia-Alani, reached 11 on Tuesday, Soslan Tebiyev, the acting health minister of the region, said.
Previous reports indicated that the incident claimed the lives of nine people.
"Yes, we lost them," the official said when asked if reports about the deaths of two more people were true.