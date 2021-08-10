The death toll after an oxygen pipe burst in an emergency hospital in Vladikavkaz, the capital of Russia's Republic of North Ossetia-Alani, reached 11 on Tuesday, Soslan Tebiyev, the acting health minister of the region, said

Previous reports indicated that the incident claimed the lives of nine people.

"Yes, we lost them," the official said when asked if reports about the deaths of two more people were true.