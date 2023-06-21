Death Toll From Partial Destruction of Kakhovka HPP Rises to 41 - Kherson Region Official

The death toll from the partial destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) and the flooding of areas in the Kherson Region has risen to 41, the head of the regional government, Andrey Alekseyenko, said early on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The death toll from the partial destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) and the flooding of areas in the Kherson Region has risen to 41, the head of the regional government, Andrey Alekseyenko, said early on Wednesday.

"The situation as of the morning of June 21. Nova Kakhovka is gradually recovering from the flood emergency regime ... Unfortunately, the death toll has risen to 41 people," Alekseyenko said on Telegram.

The official added that 3,500 people have already been vaccinated against dangerous infections, and more than 2,200 victims have received financial aid.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from June 5 to June 6. It was not destroyed completely, but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population.