Death Toll From Passenger Plane Crash In Nepal Rises To 68 - Civil Aviation Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2023 | 05:50 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) At least 68 people were killed in a crash of a passenger plane in Nepal, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a twin-engine turboprop ATR 72 passenger plane of Yeti Airlines crashed between the old and new Pokhara airports in central Nepal, while being en route from the Nepali capital of Kathmandu to Pokhara. According to an airline spokesperson, there were 68 passengers and four crew members on board.

The CAAN also published a list of passengers on board, which includes 53 nationals of Nepal and 15 foreigners, including five Indians, four Russians, two Koreans, and one national each of Argentina, Australia, France and Ireland.

The search and rescue mission at the crash site continues.

According to Indian channel news 18, all passengers and crew members of the plane were killed, though there were also unconfirmed reports about survivors.

The Nepalese authorities have tasked a special commission with investigating the causes of the crash. A report is expected in 45 days.

