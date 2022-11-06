Death Toll From Passenger Plane Crash in Tanzania Reaches 19 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) The death toll from a plane crash in the northwestern Tanzanian city of Bukoba has reached 19, Tanzanian newspaper Citizen reported on Sunday, citing Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

Earlier in the day, the aircraft of Tanzania's Precision Air company crashed into Lake Victoria while attempting to land at Bukoba Airport.

The media reported that 43 people were on board, including 39 passengers and four crew members, with 26 people rescued.

According to the Citizen newspaper, among the 19 dead are both crew members and passengers.

Majaliwa said the investigation has been launched. Bad weather conditions are currently believed to be the cause of the crash.