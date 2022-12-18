Death Toll From Peru Unrest Rises to 23 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) The death toll from a wave of unrest that swept Peru this month climbed to 23 over the weekend after protesters angered by the president's ouster refused to back down, local media reported.

The regional health authority in Ayacucho department, southeast of the capital Lima, said on Saturday that the number of people killed in clashes with the armed forces rose to nine. This took the national total past 20, according to radio RPP.

A nationwide state of emergency was declared on Wednesday after the removal and jailing of President Pedro Castillo on December 7 prompted demonstrations across the country.

Thousands of troops were brought into the streets to quell the unrest, leading to bloody clashes.

The parliament voted to ouster Castillo after he tried to dissolve it over a third impeachment attempt. His deputy, Dina Boluarte, was declared president on the promise of holding a snap election in 2024. Demonstrators are demanding that she step down.