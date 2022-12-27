Death Toll From Peru Unrest Rises to 28 - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) The death toll from the wave of unrest that has swept Peru this month climbed to 28 over the last week, the Ombudsman's Office said on Tuesday.

"Deaths: 22 civilians died in clashes, six civilians - in traffic accidents and as a result of events related to the blocking measures," the Peruvian Ombudsman's Office said in a report.

In addition, the report shows that 661 people, including 371 civilians and 290 police officers, were injured during the riots.

Protests against the interim government began to take place across Peru following the impeachment and removal of the former country's leader, Pedro Castillo, from the post of president on December 7, after he attempted to dissolve Congress.

Demonstrators call for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026. Following the protests, Boluarte proposed holding an early presidential election in 2024. At the same time, she did not rule out rescheduling the election to December 2023.