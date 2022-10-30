UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Philippine Tropical Storm Nalgae Reaches 48

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Death Toll From Philippine Tropical Storm Nalgae Reaches 48

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) More than 932,000 people have been affected by cyclon Nalgae (Paeng) in the Philippines, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Sunday, adding that 48 people died.

According to the NDRRMC report, out of 48 deaths, 37 were confirmed. The agency added that 40 people were injured, while 22 are missing.

The report noted that 555 buildings were partially damaged, and 159 were completely destroyed. Damage was also caused to some infrastructure facilities, in particular, six airports and 78 seaports.

Related Topics

Injured Died Philippines Sunday

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

4 hours ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership table

RugbyU: English Premiership table

12 hours ago
 All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.