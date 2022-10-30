Death Toll From Philippine Tropical Storm Nalgae Reaches 48

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) More than 932,000 people have been affected by cyclon Nalgae (Paeng) in the Philippines, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Sunday, adding that 48 people died.

According to the NDRRMC report, out of 48 deaths, 37 were confirmed. The agency added that 40 people were injured, while 22 are missing.

The report noted that 555 buildings were partially damaged, and 159 were completely destroyed. Damage was also caused to some infrastructure facilities, in particular, six airports and 78 seaports.