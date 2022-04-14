UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Philippines Landslides, Floods Hits 117

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 12:58 PM

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 117

The death toll from landslides and flooding in the Philippines triggered by tropical storm Megi rose to 117 on Thursday, official figures showed, as more bodies were found in mud-caked villages

Abuyog, Philippines, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The death toll from landslides and flooding in the Philippines triggered by tropical storm Megi rose to 117 on Thursday, official figures showed, as more bodies were found in mud-caked villages.

Scores of people are still missing and feared dead after the strongest storm to strike the archipelago nation this year dumped heavy rain over several days, forcing tens of thousands into evacuation centres.

In the central province of Leyte -- the worst affected by Megi -- devastating landslides smashed farming and fishing communities, wiping out houses and transforming the landscape.

The disaster-prone region is regularly ravaged by storms -- including a direct hit from Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013 -- with scientists warning they are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer because of climate change.

Emergency personnel in Abuyog municipality have retrieved dozens of bodies from the coastal village of Pilar that was destroyed by a landslide on Tuesday.

At least 28 people were killed and around 150 are missing, Abuyog Mayor Lemuel Traya told AFP, adding there was little hope of finding anyone else alive.

Bad weather and thick mud had complicated retrieval efforts in Pilar where the ground was unstable. Searchers were also combing the coastline after some bodies were swept kilometres away by ocean currents.

"This will not end soon, it could go on for days," Traya warned.

Many of those who died had hiked up a mountain to avoid flash floods, villagers told AFP.

"It sounded like a helicopter," said Pilar councillor Anacleta Canuto, 44, describing the noise made by the landslide.

Canuto, her husband and their two children survived, but they lost at least nine relatives.

Pilar fisherman Santiago Dahonog, 38, said he rushed into the sea with two siblings and a nephew as the landslide hurtled towards them.

"We got out of the house, ran to the water and started swimming," he told AFP. "I was the only survivor." Another 86 people were killed and dozens injured in vegetable, rice and coconut-growing villages around Baybay City at the weekend, local authorities said. At least 117 are still missing.

The hardest hit was Kantagnos where 32 people died and 103 have not been found.

In the nearby village of Bunga, 17 people perished when a wave of sodden soil swept down a hill and slammed into the riverside community. Only a few rooftops are visible in the mud which has started to smell of rotting flesh.

Three people also drowned on the main southern island of Mindanao, the national disaster agency said in its latest update.

Another three deaths previously reported in the central province of Negros Oriental were dropped from the tally after they were found to be unrelated to the storm.

Megi struck at the beginning of Holy Week, one of the most important holidays in the mainly Catholic country when thousands travel to visit relatives.

It came four months after a super typhoon devastated swathes of the country, killing more than 400 and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.

The Philippines -- ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change -- is hit by an average of 20 storms every year.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Weather Storm World Water Holidays Visit Died Santiago Pilar Riverside Philippines From

Recent Stories

Shanghai reports 2,573 new local confirmed COVID-1 ..

Shanghai reports 2,573 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 25,146 asymptomatic c ..

9 minutes ago
 Yalta Economic Forum Postponed Over Volatile Inter ..

Yalta Economic Forum Postponed Over Volatile International Situation - Crimea He ..

9 minutes ago
 Vietnam starts COVID-19 vaccination for children a ..

Vietnam starts COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11

9 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif orders urgent formulation of eco ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif orders urgent formulation of economic reforms strategy

14 minutes ago
 Kyrgyz, Tajik Foreign Ministers Agree on Importanc ..

Kyrgyz, Tajik Foreign Ministers Agree on Importance of Border Delimitation

14 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir Invites vivo Fans to Participate in It ..

Hania Aamir Invites vivo Fans to Participate in Its Ramadan Activity and Win Exc ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.