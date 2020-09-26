Death Toll From Plane Crash in Kharkiv Region Rises to 22 - Governor

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) The death toll from An-26 military plane crash in Ukraine's Kharkiv Region has risen to 22, two survived, and four people are missing, Kharkiv Region Governor Oleksiy Kucher said on Friday.

"[I am] at the scene.

According to preliminary information, there were 28 people on board, including 7 officers and 21 cadets. Unfortunately, 22 people died, two survived (one in critical condition), the fate of four at this moment is unknown. We pray for life, we provide emergency assistance," he saide in Telegram.

The same figures were confirmed by the State Emergency Service.