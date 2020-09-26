UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Plane Crash In Kharkiv Region Rises To 22 - Governor

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

Death Toll From Plane Crash in Kharkiv Region Rises to 22 - Governor

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) The death toll from An-26 military plane crash in Ukraine's Kharkiv Region has risen to 22, two survived, and four people are missing, Kharkiv Region Governor Oleksiy Kucher said on Friday.

"[I am] at the scene.

According to preliminary information, there were 28 people on board, including 7 officers and 21 cadets. Unfortunately, 22 people died, two survived (one in critical condition), the fate of four at this moment is unknown. We pray for life, we provide emergency assistance," he saide in Telegram.

The same figures were confirmed by the State Emergency Service.

Related Topics

Governor Ukraine Died Same Kharkiv From

Recent Stories

Jafza, Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce ..

15 minutes ago

UAE, Greece aspiring for bilateral strategic partn ..

1 hour ago

US Embassy in Baku Issues Travel Alert Amid Tensio ..

29 minutes ago

Senate body expresses dismay over non payment of P ..

29 minutes ago

Researchers develop cheaper, faster, accurate Covi ..

1 hour ago

Opposition never tries to sit with PTI govt for re ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.