Death Toll From Protests In Peru Rises To 20 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2022 | 11:05 PM

The death toll from nationwide protests in Peru that have been taking place for almost 10 days has risen to 20, Radio Programas del Peru (RPP) reported on Friday.

According to the broadcaster, 20 deaths have been registered across the country, with six people killed in the region of Apurimac and eight in the city of Ayacucho.

On December 15, Peru's health ministry reported 8 people dead, with 19 more hospitalized.

Protests against interim government started across Peru following the impeachment and removal of Pedro Castillo from the post of president on December 7 after he attempted to dissolve Congress and install an emergency government.

Castillo has since been accused of rebellion and conspiracy, which he denies. Demonstrators call for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. On Wednesday, the Peruvian government declared a state of emergency for 30 days in connection with the protests.

