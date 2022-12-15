UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Protests In Peru Rises To 8 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Death Toll From Protests in Peru Rises to 8 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The number of people killed in Peru during nationwide protests has risen to eight, the country's health ministry said.

"During the protests... 19 people have been hospitalized, 152 were discharged and eight people died so far," the ministry said in a statement.

Protests are taking place across the country, following the impeachment and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo on December 7. Demonstrators call for an immediate presidential election and termination of the country's parliament. On Wednesday, the Peruvian government declared a state of emergency for 30 days in connection with the protests.

More Stories From World

