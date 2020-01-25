UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Quake In Eastern Turkey Reaches 20, Over 1,000 People Injured - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 14 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) The death toll from the recent earthquake in Turkey's east has climbed to 20, while the number of those injured has reached 1,015, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday, citing the national disaster agency.

The previous death toll stood at 19, with 772 people injured.

A 6.

8 magnitude earthquake hit the Elazig province at 8:55 p.m. local time (17:55 GMT) on Friday. The disaster also affected the neighboring province of Malatya.

Currently, 493 rescue teams from 28 of the 81 Turkish provinces are working in the disaster area. Nearly 1,700 tents, 1,656 beds and 9,200 blankets have been delivered to the scene. In light of the tragedy, mobile operators have introduced free communication services in Elazig and Malatya.

