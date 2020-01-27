UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Quake In Eastern Turkey Rises To 39 - Emergency Management Authority

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 01:09 PM

The death toll from the recent earthquake in Turkey's east has increased to 39 people, the national disaster authority said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The death toll from the recent earthquake in Turkey's east has increased to 39 people, the national disaster authority said on Monday.

The death toll stood at 38 on Sunday, with 1,607 people injured.

According to Turkey's disaster and emergency management authority, rescuers managed to retrieve one more body from under the rubble in the province of Elazig on Monday morning.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Elazig at 8:55 p.m. local time (17:55 GMT) on Friday. The disaster also affected the neighboring province of Malatya.

