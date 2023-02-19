UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Quake In Turkey Rises To 40,689 - AFAD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) The number of deaths in the devastating earthquake that rocked Turkey early last week climbed to 40,689 on Sunday, the head of the disaster management authority AFAD said.

"Unfortunately, the death toll keeps rising.

It stands at 40,689," Yunus Sezer told a news briefing.

The official death count on Saturday stood at 40,642.

The search-and-rescue phase of quake response has been completed in most quake-hit regions of Turkey, the AFAD chief added.

