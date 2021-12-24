Death Toll From Rai Typhoon in Philippines Surpasses 300 People - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The number of people, who have died as a result of the Rai typhoon in the Philippines, has surpassed 300, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

"On Friday, a day before Christmas, the NDRRMC said that the death toll from the typhoon reached 326 people.

661 people have been injured, 58 more remain missing," the council said, as quoted by the CNN Philippines broadcaster.

According to the country's NDRRMC, more than 332,000 people had to be evacuated after Rai hit the Philippines on December 16.