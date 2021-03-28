UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Residential Building Collapse In Egypt's Cairo Rises To 18 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 02:00 AM

Death Toll From Residential Building Collapse in Egypt's Cairo Rises to 18 - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) The number of those killed as a result of the collapse of a 10-story residential building in the Egyptian capital of Cairo has risen to 18, Al-Ahram newspaper reported on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that at least five people died and 24 others were injured in the incident that took place in the early hours of Saturday. Those injured were taken to hospitals.

According to the newspaper, citing the Egyptian Health Ministry, the death toll rose to 18.

Sky news Arabia reported that there were a garment factory and a fabric warehouse on the first three floors of the building.

According to eyewitnesses, the collapse may have been caused by a crack, which appeared two days before the incident. Several residents left the building, but most stayed.

Cairo's governor Khaled Abdel Aal visited the site and instructed that a commission was formed to check the adjacent buildings.

Egypt's attorney general, in turn, ordered that the causes of the collapse be immediately investigated.

Related Topics

Injured Governor Died Cairo SITE May Media

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs MoU w ..

2 hours ago

Last-gasp Bristol beat Quins to extend Premiership ..

21 minutes ago

Golf: WGC Match Play results

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese FM review bilateral rel ..

3 hours ago

Rwandans say 'France alone did not know' its role ..

22 minutes ago

Earth hour observed in Sukkur

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.