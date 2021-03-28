(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) The number of those killed as a result of the collapse of a 10-story residential building in the Egyptian capital of Cairo has risen to 18, Al-Ahram newspaper reported on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that at least five people died and 24 others were injured in the incident that took place in the early hours of Saturday. Those injured were taken to hospitals.

According to the newspaper, citing the Egyptian Health Ministry, the death toll rose to 18.

Sky news Arabia reported that there were a garment factory and a fabric warehouse on the first three floors of the building.

According to eyewitnesses, the collapse may have been caused by a crack, which appeared two days before the incident. Several residents left the building, but most stayed.

Cairo's governor Khaled Abdel Aal visited the site and instructed that a commission was formed to check the adjacent buildings.

Egypt's attorney general, in turn, ordered that the causes of the collapse be immediately investigated.