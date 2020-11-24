Death Toll From Riots in Uganda Rises to 50 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The death toll from last week's riots in Uganda has increased to 50, according to police figures seen by Ugandan paper Daily Monitor.

Violence erupted in the streets of the capital city Kampala last week after firebrand opposition figure and singer, known by his stage name as Bobi Wine, was arrested after submitting paperwork to run in the January presidential elections.

The Daily Monitor on Tuesday reported revised figures from different police precincts of the city that placed the death toll at 50. Of the victims, 45 are men and five women.

This differs from the death toll reported a day prior by police spokesman Fred Enanga, who claimed 45 people lost their lives in the riots, the Monitor reported.

At the same time, the police had counted 836 people were arrested with 362 being charged in court, including Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine. Over 600 remain in police custody awaiting court.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, 76, intends to run for a sixth term, prolonging his 36-year reign to make him one of Africa's longest-serving leaders.