Death Toll From Road Accident in Crimea Grows to Nine - Health Ministry

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The death toll from the minibus collision with a truck in Russia's Crimea has grown to nine, as a man died in hospital, the regional branch of the Russian Health Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that eight people were killed in the road accident, and 10 passengers of the minibus were hospitalized, with the condition of some of them assessed as grave.

"Unfortunately, despite the effort of the doctors and the provided medical assistance, one of the patients died [in Simferopol's 6th hospital]. Two patients are in grave condition and one more patient is in moderately severe condition," the Crimean branch of the Health Ministry said.