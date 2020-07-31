UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Road Accident In Crimea Grows To Nine - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 11:40 AM

Death Toll From Road Accident in Crimea Grows to Nine - Health Ministry

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The death toll from the minibus collision with a truck in Russia's Crimea has grown to nine, as a man died in hospital, the regional branch of the Russian Health Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that eight people were killed in the road accident, and 10 passengers of the minibus were hospitalized, with the condition of some of them assessed as grave.

"Unfortunately, despite the effort of the doctors and the provided medical assistance, one of the patients died [in Simferopol's 6th hospital]. Two patients are in grave condition and one more patient is in moderately severe condition," the Crimean branch of the Health Ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia Died Road Accident Man Simferopol From

Recent Stories

PM directs strict action against corrupt elements ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan welcomes three-day ceasefire in Afghanist ..

22 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 31, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

11 hours ago

WHO Director-General hails Saudi precautionary mea ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.