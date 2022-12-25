MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) The death toll from the bus accident in Spain's northwestern Pontevedra Province has risen to four people, the local emergency service said on Sunday.

The bus plunged into the Lerez River in the municipality of Cerdedo-Cotobade at around 9:20 p.

m. (20:20 GMT) on Saturday.

"We confirm the death of four people, two others were wounded," the rescue service tweeted.

Two people have survived the crash and another three are missing, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported, citing the bus driver - one of the survivors.