Death Toll From Rockets Blasts in Afghan Kabul Rises to 8, 31 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) At least eight people have died, 31 have been injured after 23 rockets hit the Afghan capital of Kabul, the 1TVNews broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the Afghan Interior Ministry.

Previous reports indicated that five civilians were killed and 21 others were injured after 14 rockets exploded in different areas of central Kabul.

One of the rockets landed on the territory of the Iranian Embassy in Kabul.

"One of the rockets fired this morning, landed at our Embassy compound. Fortunately, there were no casualties and all Embassy's staff are in good health," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

According to the Afghan media outlet, there was no claim of responsibility for the attack, with the Taliban denying its engagement.