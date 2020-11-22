UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Rockets Blasts In Afghan Kabul Rises To 10, Over 50 Injured - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 01:00 PM

Death Toll From Rockets Blasts in Afghan Kabul Rises to 10, Over 50 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) At least 10 people have died and 51 others have been injured after 23 rockets fell in the Afghan capital of Kabul, the Pajhwok Afghan news agency reported on Sunday, citing First Vice President Amrullah Saleh.

Previous reports indicated that eight civilians were killed and 50 others were injured following the blasts in different areas of central Kabul.

According to the Afghan Interior Ministry, Kabul was hit by 23 rockets in the morning hours of Saturday. The Iranian embassy in the Afghan capital said later in the day that one of the rockets landed on the diplomatic mission's territory.

The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attacks.

