Death Toll From Ryazan Hospital Fire Rises to Three - Regional Government

RYAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The death toll from a fire in the intensive care unit of the Semashko hospital in the central Russian city of Ryazan has risen to three, the regional government said in a statement.

"Updated information on the fire: 11 people were injured, 2 of them died during the fire and another 1 died in an ambulance; eight people were rescued, hospitalized," it said.

The governor of the region, Nikolay Lyubimov, said on Wednesday that those killed in the fire were seriously ill patients on mechanical ventilation.

"One patient [was] from the very ward where the fire broke out. And two patients [were] from other wards.

After mechanical ventilation was turned off to start evacuation, they had cardiac arrest," Lyubimov said, as aired by the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The official confirmed that the incident took place after a lung ventilator caught fire, adding that nurses initially tried to put it out but "it was hard [to do]."

"Smoke started. They began evacuating everyone. The medical staff began to do this. Firefighters and ambulances arrived in some five minutes," Lyubimov said.

All patients � 36 people, including 10 from the intensive care unit � were quickly evacuated, the governor noted.