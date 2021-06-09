UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Ryazan Hospital Fire Rises To Three - Regional Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 02:04 PM

Death Toll From Ryazan Hospital Fire Rises to Three - Regional Government

The death toll from a fire in the intensive care unit of the Semashko hospital in the central Russian city of Ryazan has risen to three, the regional government said in a statement

RYAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The death toll from a fire in the intensive care unit of the Semashko hospital in the central Russian city of Ryazan has risen to three, the regional government said in a statement.

"Updated information on the fire: 11 people were injured, 2 of them died during the fire and another 1 died in an ambulance; eight people were rescued, hospitalized," it said.

The governor of the region, Nikolay Lyubimov, said on Wednesday that those killed in the fire were seriously ill patients on mechanical ventilation.

"One patient [was] from the very ward where the fire broke out. And two patients [were] from other wards.

After mechanical ventilation was turned off to start evacuation, they had cardiac arrest," Lyubimov said, as aired by the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The official confirmed that the incident took place after a lung ventilator caught fire, adding that nurses initially tried to put it out but "it was hard [to do]."

"Smoke started. They began evacuating everyone. The medical staff began to do this. Firefighters and ambulances arrived in some five minutes," Lyubimov said.

All patients � 36 people, including 10 from the intensive care unit � were quickly evacuated, the governor noted.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Governor Russia Died Ryazan From Government

Recent Stories

Man shot dead in sargodha

40 seconds ago

Annular Eclipse of Sun' tomorrow; not occurred in ..

41 seconds ago

Ventilator suspected as fire kills three at Russia ..

43 seconds ago

Polish Chancellery Head Reports Hacker Attack on H ..

45 seconds ago

Guidelines being revised for effective utilization ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan succeeds in vaccinating landmark one mill ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.