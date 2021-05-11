(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The death toll from the school shooting in Russia's Kazan reached nine, as one more woman died, Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov said on Tuesday.

"We lost seven children, 8th grade students: four boys and three girls. Apart from that, we lost one teacher and one more woman, a [school] staffer. We lost nine people.

Eighteen children are in a children's clinical hospital. Unfortunately, some of them have gunshot wounds, others have fractures and bruises. Doctors are doing everything possible to save the lives of our children. Apart from that, two adults are in the 7th hospital, and one more adult is in the republican clinical hospital. They also have gunshot wounds," Minnikhanov said, as quoted by his press service.