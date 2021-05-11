UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From School Shooting In Russia's Kazan Grows To Nine - Tatarstan President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Death Toll From School Shooting in Russia's Kazan Grows to Nine - Tatarstan President

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The death toll from the school shooting in Russia's Kazan reached nine, as one more woman died, Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov said on Tuesday.

"We lost seven children, 8th grade students: four boys and three girls. Apart from that, we lost one teacher and one more woman, a [school] staffer. We lost nine people.

Eighteen children are in a children's clinical hospital. Unfortunately, some of them have gunshot wounds, others have fractures and bruises. Doctors are doing everything possible to save the lives of our children. Apart from that, two adults are in the 7th hospital, and one more adult is in the republican clinical hospital. They also have gunshot wounds," Minnikhanov said, as quoted by his press service.

Related Topics

Russia Died Kazan Women From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia will jointly work against I ..

7 minutes ago

‘There should be brief Khutbas and no-embracing. ..

16 minutes ago

86,996 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

19 minutes ago

Etihad ESCO, Bahrain’s Sustainable Energy Author ..

19 minutes ago

ADP urges public to adhere to precautionary measur ..

20 minutes ago

Babar Azam looks ahead to planned tour of West Ind ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.