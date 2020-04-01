Death Toll From Seasonal Floods in Iran Rises to 21 - Emergency Services

Iran's death toll from seasonal floods rose to 21 on Wednesday, with one person still missing, a spokesperson for Iran's Emergency Medical Service said

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Iran's death toll from seasonal floods rose to 21 on Wednesday, with one person still missing, a spokesperson for Iran's Emergency Medical Service said.

Last week, it was reported that 12 people had died, two were missing and at least 21 people were injured since the floods began on March 22.

"As of this morning 21 people have died, one went missing," Mojtaba Khaledi told Iran's ISNA news agency.

Springtime floods are common this time of year in Iran due to melting snow and oncoming rain in the mountainous country, but the floods have been increasing in severity in recent years.

Last years' floods killed more than 70 people and caused widespread damage in the countryside.