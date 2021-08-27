UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Series Of Terrorist Attacks In Kabul Reaches 103 People - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Fri 27th August 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The death from a series of terrorist attacks in the Afghan capital of Kabul has reached 103 people, media reported.

The explosions left at least 90 Afghan civilians dead, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a senior Afghan health official.

The Pentagon has earlier confirmed the death of 13 servicemen.

On Thursday, at least four blasts targeted Kabul airport and its outskirts. The Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group (banned in Russia) reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks.

