Death Toll From Severe Floods In Belgium Rises To 31 - Crisis Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 11:00 PM

Death Toll From Severe Floods in Belgium Rises to 31 - Crisis Center

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) Belgium has recorded 31 deaths caused by devastating flooding, according to an update published by the national crisis center on Sunday afternoon.

"The number of confirmed deaths unfortunately rose to 31. As of now, 163 citizens remain unaccounted for," a statement read.

The center said there was no immediate danger to the afflicted areas. Rescue efforts are wrapping up, although search for the missing will continue. The focus is shifting to clean-up operations and damage assessment.

Belgium was hit by heavy rainfall this week, which caused rivers to swell out of their banks and inundate large urban areas. At least 157 people died and hundreds were hurt in flood-ravaged Germany.

