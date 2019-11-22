(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The death toll from the shelling of a residential building complex in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo has risen to 5, with over 30 others now injured, a source from a local forensic team told Sputnik.

In the early hours of Thursday, media reported that terrorists from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, formerly known as Jebhat al-Nusra (banned in Russia), carried out a fresh artillery attack on residential areas of the southwest and center of Aleppo, provoking the Syrian armed forces to respond with their own strikes on the terrorists' positions. Initial reports indicated that three people were killed and several were injured.

"As a result of terrorists' shelling in Aleppo, five people, including a woman and a child, were killed, with 31 injured," the source said.

Militants operating in Aleppo's neighborhoods often shell Syria's once most populous city, prompting return fire by the armed forces.