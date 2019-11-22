UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Shelling In Syria's Aleppo Reaches 5 - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 11:34 AM

Death Toll From Shelling in Syria's Aleppo Reaches 5 - Source

The death toll from the shelling of a residential building complex in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo has risen to 5, with over 30 others now injured, a source from a local forensic team told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The death toll from the shelling of a residential building complex in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo has risen to 5, with over 30 others now injured, a source from a local forensic team told Sputnik.

In the early hours of Thursday, media reported that terrorists from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, formerly known as Jebhat al-Nusra (banned in Russia), carried out a fresh artillery attack on residential areas of the southwest and center of Aleppo, provoking the Syrian armed forces to respond with their own strikes on the terrorists' positions. Initial reports indicated that three people were killed and several were injured.

"As a result of terrorists' shelling in Aleppo, five people, including a woman and a child, were killed, with 31 injured," the source said.

Militants operating in Aleppo's neighborhoods often shell Syria's once most populous city, prompting return fire by the armed forces.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Syria Russia Aleppo Women Media From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 22, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Fifteen Senators Urge Trump to Revoke Licenses For ..

2 minutes ago

Serbian President Dismisses Claims Belgrade Sold W ..

2 minutes ago

Sales of $54.5 billion made at Dubai Airshow 2019

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Mohammed ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.