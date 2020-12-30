UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Shelling Of Aden Airport Rises To 22, Over 50 People Injured - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 08:54 PM

Death Toll From Shelling of Aden Airport Rises to 22, Over 50 People Injured - Source

The death toll from shelling of Aden airport in southern Yemen increased to 22, more than 50 people were injured, a local source in Aden told Sputnik on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The death toll from shelling of Aden airport in southern Yemen increased to 22, more than 50 people were injured, a local source in Aden told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The number of victims of the attack on the Aden airport increased to 22, more than 50 are injured, some of them are in serious condition," the source said.

Earlier, Yemeni Minister of Information Muammar al-Iryani said that none of the new government's ministers were injured as a result of the attack on the airport during the arrival of their plane, all of them were immediately transported from the airport to the government palace of Maashiq.

