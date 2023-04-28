UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Shelling Of Donetsk Reaches 9 People, Including Child - Mission To JCCC

The Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said on Friday that the death toll from the shelling of Donetsk earlier in the day had reached nine people, including one child

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said on Friday that the death toll from the shelling of Donetsk earlier in the day had reached nine people, including one child.

Earlier on Friday, the media reported that Ukrainian forces shelled Donetsk four times in less than three hours with multiple rocket launchers, firing over 30 rockets. A public transport vehicle, a trauma center, a park and residential buildings were hit by the shelling. The DPR Health Ministry said that a total of 19 people, including two employees of a medical facility, had been injured in the attacks.

"As a result of a massive shelling of the center of Donetsk, nine civilians (six women and two men), including a child - a girl of eight years old - were killed," the center said on Telegram.

In late February, DPR Ombudswoman Daria Morozova said that during the year of Russia's special military operation, over 660 civilians, including 25 children, were killed as a result of Ukraine's attacks on the DPR. In addition, Ukrainian shelling damaged over 10,000 houses, 130 medical institutions, over 480 educational institutions, 70 critical infrastructure facilities, and over 770 electricity, water, gas and heat supply facilities, the ombudswoman noted.

