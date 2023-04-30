UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Shelling Of Russia's Suzemka Village Rises To 4 - Bryansk Region Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Death Toll From Shelling of Russia's Suzemka Village Rises to 4 - Bryansk Region Governor

BRYANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) The death toll from the night shelling of Suzemka village in Russia's Bryansk region has risen to four, regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Sunday.

Bogomaz said earlier that a Ukrainian strike has killed at least two civilians and completely destroyed one residential building.

"Currently, two more civilians have been found and removed from the rubble. Unfortunately, both of them have died. In total, four civilians have died," the governor said, adding that another two citizens "have suffered from the actions of Ukrainian nationalists" and at the moment they are under medical supervision at the hospital.

