Death Toll From Shia Muslim Shrine Collapse in Iraq Rises to Five - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) At least five people, including one child, died in the city of Karbala in central Iraq, as a result of the collapse of the Qattara of Imam Ali, a Shia Muslim shrine, the Iraqi Ministry of Health informs.

"Six people with varying degrees of injuries were pulled from the rubble, four people died," the ministry said in a statement quoted by Shafaq news on Sunday.

Later, the ministry said that a child's body was retrieved from under the rubble at the site of the collapse.

Earlier on Sunday, Iraqi authorities said that at least one person died as a result of the collapse of the Qattara of Imam Ali. The mosque's ceiling collapsed on Saturday afternoon under a landslide.

Rescue teams have managed to retrieve three children from under the rubble, who were taken to a hospital, according to civil defense authorities. Iraqi emergency services have delivered oxygen, drinking water and food to the people still trapped under the rubble.