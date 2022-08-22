UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Shia Muslim Shrine Collapse In Iraq Rises To Five - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2022 | 05:10 AM

Death Toll From Shia Muslim Shrine Collapse in Iraq Rises to Five - Health Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) At least five people, including one child, died in the city of Karbala in central Iraq, as a result of the collapse of the Qattara of Imam Ali, a Shia Muslim shrine, the Iraqi Ministry of Health informs.

"Six people with varying degrees of injuries were pulled from the rubble, four people died," the ministry said in a statement quoted by Shafaq news on Sunday.

Later, the ministry said that a child's body was retrieved from under the rubble at the site of the collapse.

Earlier on Sunday, Iraqi authorities said that at least one person died as a result of the collapse of the Qattara of Imam Ali. The mosque's ceiling collapsed on Saturday afternoon under a landslide.

Rescue teams have managed to retrieve three children from under the rubble, who were taken to a hospital, according to civil defense authorities. Iraqi emergency services have delivered oxygen, drinking water and food to the people still trapped under the rubble.

Related Topics

Water Iraq Died Karbala SITE Sunday Mosque Muslim From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

20 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

20 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

1 day ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

1 day ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

1 day ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.