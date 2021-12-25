Death Toll From Shipwreck in Ionian Sea Rises to 11 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) The number of migrants, who died in a shipwreck near the Greek island of Antikythera in the Ionian Sea, has increased to 11, the Greek Reporter newspaper reported, citing the coast guard.

On Thursday, a sailing boat with over with some 100 migrants on board ran ashore en route from Turkey to Italy, after which the crew called emergency services and asked for help.

The rescue ship took on board 90 people, among which were 52 men, 11 women and 27 children.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.