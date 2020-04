(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The death toll from the weekend shooting in the Canadian region of Nova Scotia has risen to at least 18 people, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a press briefing on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The death toll from the weekend shooting in the Canadian region of Nova Scotia has risen to at least 18 people, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a press briefing on Monday.

"Yesterday at least 18 people died following the shooting in Nova Scotia," Trudeau said.