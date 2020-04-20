WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The number of victims in a mass shooting in Canada has risen to 19, the head of Federal police said on Monday.

"I can confirm now that there are... 19 victims, both men and women and all were adults," Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Chief Superintendent Chris Leather told reporters.

Leather also said that the investigation is ongoing and the death toll could rise because some bodies might be in the sites. On Sunday, a gunman went on a shooting spree in Nova Scotia, resulting in more than a dozen fatalities, including a federal police officer.