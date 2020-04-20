UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Shooting In Canada's Nova Scotia Rises To 19 - Police

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

Death Toll From Shooting in Canada's Nova Scotia Rises to 19 - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The number of victims in a mass shooting in Canada has risen to 19, the head of Federal police said on Monday.

"I can confirm now that there are... 19 victims, both men and women and all were adults," Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Chief Superintendent Chris Leather told reporters.

Leather also said that the investigation is ongoing and the death toll could rise because some bodies might be in the sites. On Sunday, a gunman went on a shooting spree in Nova Scotia, resulting in more than a dozen fatalities, including a federal police officer.

