UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Shooting Spree In Thailand Rises To 30 People - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 08:50 PM

Death Toll From Shooting Spree in Thailand Rises to 30 People - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) The death tolls from the mass shooting in the central Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima rose to 30 people, the local news outlet, Khaosod, said on Sunday, citing the police.

On Saturday, a 32-year-old soldier, identified as Jakrapanth Thomma, started a mass shooting between a military base, a Buddhist temple and a shopping mall, where he took several people hostage. The assailant was finally eliminated, police said on Sunday morning.

Previously, the death toll stood at 27 people, including the perpetrator.

The news outlet also added, citing the military spokesman, Col Vinthai Suvari, that the armed forces of Thailand were set to introduce extra safety measures in military units throughout the country.

"When the situation will get better, we will study the chain of events ... to adjust existing measures for greater effectiveness," Suvari said, as quoted by the Khaosod.

Thomma was reportedly armed with stolen weaponry from his military unit, including with an automatic weapon, a sniper rifle, pistols and grenades.

Moreover, the gunmen barricaded himself in the storeroom of Foodland, a supermarket located in the mall where he held hostages, the police said on Facebook.

"In fact, he did not leave the building [mall], but returned to the storeroom. Wounded civilians were in the room next to the storeroom, some of them died. Due to the impossibility to capture the shooter alive, he was neutralized during a clash in the basement of the building," the message said.

In addition, the police posted a 17-hour-long video of the last phrase of the operation, including the scenes when special forces eliminated the shooter.

Related Topics

Police Thailand Facebook Died Nakhon Ratchasima Temple Sunday From Weapon

Recent Stories

First new coronavirus patient in UAE recovers: Min ..

6 minutes ago

Emirates NBD remains UAE’s top banking brand, va ..

2 hours ago

Brand Dubai, RTA create new art experiences in cit ..

2 hours ago

FNC to hold session focused on biosafety, GMOs, an ..

2 hours ago

Emaar Malls closes 2019 with 5% growth in revenue

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Albanian Prime Minister

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.