UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From S.Leone Tanker Blast Rises To 144

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 10:21 PM

Death toll from S.Leone tanker blast rises to 144

The blast from a fuel tanker that blew up in Sierra Leone's capital of Freetown earlier this month has now claimed 144 lives, authorities said Monday

Freetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The blast from a fuel tanker that blew up in Sierra Leone's capital of Freetown earlier this month has now claimed 144 lives, authorities said Monday.

"The toll from the explosion has risen to 144 dead and 57 patients who are being treated, 11 of whom are in critical condition," Lamarana Bah, head of communications at the National Disaster Management Agency, told AFP.

Medics from Italy, Liberia and the World Health Organization have arrived in the country to help treat the injured, Bah added.

The disaster happened when a lorry crashed into a fuel tanker on November 5 in an industrial area of Freetown.

A crowd gathered to try to scoop up leaking fuel but the tanker then blew up, engulfing them in a fireball.

A former British colony of 7.5 million people, Sierra Leone is one of the poorest countries in the world, despite mineral wealth that includes diamonds.

Related Topics

Injured Dead World Liberia Freetown Italy Sierra Leone Turkish Lira November From Million

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed attends opening of 37th Abu Dhab ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends opening of 37th Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhi ..

29 minutes ago
 Russia's Rosgeologia Says Signed Geological Explor ..

Russia's Rosgeologia Says Signed Geological Exploration Deal With Saudi ARGAS

22 minutes ago
 Lukashenko, Merkel Had Phone Conversation - Report ..

Lukashenko, Merkel Had Phone Conversation - Reports

24 minutes ago
 Death toll from attack in DR Congo's Beni jumps to ..

Death toll from attack in DR Congo's Beni jumps to 38: experts, NGO

24 minutes ago
 Polish Border Guard Expect Assault on Border From ..

Polish Border Guard Expect Assault on Border From Belarus at Night

24 minutes ago
 Israel's Defense Minister to Visit Morocco on Nove ..

Israel's Defense Minister to Visit Morocco on November 24-25 - Office

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.