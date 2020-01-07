UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Soleimani Funeral Stampede Up To 40 - Medics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 06:54 PM

Death Toll From Soleimani Funeral Stampede Up to 40 - Medics

Death toll from a stampede that happened Tuesday during the funeral of slain Iranian general Qasem Soleimani has risen to 40, media cited the head of the emergency services as saying

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Death toll from a stampede that happened Tuesday during the funeral of slain Iranian general Qasem Soleimani has risen to 40, media cited the head of the emergency services as saying.

Huge crowds of mourners packed the streets of Kerman, the hometown of the fallen Quds Force commander, to pay their respects.

This caused a stampede that initially claimed over 30 lives.

"As of now, 40 our compatriots have died in this accident and 213 were injured," Pirhossein Kolivand was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.

Soleimani was killed in Iraq last Friday in a US drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump. Tehran has vowed to avenge the commander who spearheaded Iran's overseas operations. Trump has promised a "fast and very hard" response in case of retaliation.

Related Topics

Drone Accident Injured Iran Iraq Trump Died Kerman Tehran National University Media From Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens Literary Cafe in Al Heera

10 minutes ago

Aima Baig out with friends in chilly weather

15 minutes ago

Emirati employees at ADNOC to see increase in pens ..

25 minutes ago

Senate Committee on Finance approves Anti-Money la ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan loses great jurist Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim

46 minutes ago

Powerful Storm Blows Roofs Off Over 100 Houses in ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.