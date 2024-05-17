Death Toll From South Brazil's Climate Disaster Hits 151
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SAO PAULO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) As many as 151 people have died to date from south Brazil's worst climate disaster on record and another 104 people remain missing, the Civil Defense agency said Thursday.
Since torrential rains began to lash the country's southernmost state, Rio Grande do Sul, on April 29, floods and mudslides have left some 600,000 people homeless.
In the last 24 hours, the number of fatal victims rose from 149 to 151 as 458 of the state's 497 cities were suffering from severe flooding, including the capital Porto Alegre, where the Guaiba River burst its banks and inundated most of the metropolis.
According to the Civil Defense agency's latest report, over 2.28 million residents have been directly impacted by the disaster in the state, which borders Argentina and Uruguay, and is a center of Brazilian agribusiness, as well as the top rice producer in Latin America.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited the area again on Wednesday, speaking to those taking refuge in shelters, and pledged more aid for displaced families so they can buy new homes.
The government has set up an extraordinary secretariat in Porto Alegre, which has the ranking of a ministry, to coordinate relief and recovery efforts through February 2025.
Recent Stories
Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020
Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition
More Stories From World
-
2024 Para Athletics World Championships kick off in Japan's Kobe5 minutes ago
-
Brazil to host 2027 Women's World Cup as Gaza overshadows FIFA meeting5 minutes ago
-
Chinese tourists plant trees during familiarization trip in Myanmar6 minutes ago
-
33 killed, 126 injured in Myanmar's Yangon-Mandalay highway accidents in first 4 months of this year6 minutes ago
-
Madinah: Religious minister interacts with Pakistani Hujjaj to get feedback on arrangements6 minutes ago
-
Saudi crown prince seeks soft power in game hub Japan6 minutes ago
-
Israel strikes on Lebanon kill three, says source close to Hezbollah15 minutes ago
-
Across China: Burgeoning gardening economy revitalizes rural tourism in Sichuan16 minutes ago
-
UN denounces 'intimidation and harassment' of lawyers in Tunisia26 minutes ago
-
Energy transition risks critical mineral shortage: IEA36 minutes ago
-
Schauffele equals record-low major round with 62 to lead PGA46 minutes ago
-
IEA warns of key energy mineral shortage risk46 minutes ago