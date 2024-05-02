Death Toll From South China Road Collapse Rises To 36: State Media
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The death toll from a highway collapse in southern China has risen to 36, state media said Thursday.
"As of 5:30 am on May 2... 36 people have died, and 30 people have been injured," state news agency Xinhua said, adding that the injuries were not life threatening.
State news agency Xinhua said that a stretch of road between Meizhou city and Dabu county in Guangdong province caved in at around 2:10 am on Wednesday (1810 GMT Tuesday).
The incident caused over 20 vehicles to become trapped and involved a total of 54 people, according to Xinhua.
State media has said the collapse was a "natural geological disaster" caused by the "impact of persistent heavy rain".
Guangdong, a densely populated industrial powerhouse, has been lashed by rainstorms in recent weeks, causing severe flooding and landslides in some areas.
The downpours have been much heavier than would normally be expected this time of year and have been linked to accelerating climate change.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha
PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..
Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma
Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards
Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour
Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow
More Stories From World
-
Tens of thousands rally in Georgia against 'foreign influence' bill5 minutes ago
-
Trump blasts Biden in rare day on campaign trail5 minutes ago
-
Like father, like son: Africa's longest-serving leaders5 minutes ago
-
Microsoft announces $2.2 bn AI, cloud investment in Malaysia45 minutes ago
-
Celtics incinerate Heat to clinch series1 hour ago
-
Animal, not human remains discovered in Mexico City1 hour ago
-
Ten dead, 21 missing after heavy rains in Brazil1 hour ago
-
Evictions surge in Arizona with housing shortage and rising prices2 hours ago
-
PSG optimistic about Champions League chances despite Dortmund defeat2 hours ago
-
Pakistan calls for re-consideration of Palestine’s vetoed proposal for UN membership2 hours ago
-
O'Sullivan out of world championships, claims refs 'have it in for me'2 hours ago
-
London sword attack suspect charged over teen's killing2 hours ago