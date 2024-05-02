Death Toll From South China Road Collapse Rises To 36
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The death toll from a highway collapse in southern China's Guangdong province has risen to 36, state media said Thursday, as rescue work continued.
Heavy rains caused a stretch of road running from Meizhou city towards Dabu county to cave in at around 2:10 am on Wednesday (1810 GMT Tuesday), according to state news agency Xinhua.
Vehicles careened into the nearly 18-metre-long (59-foot) gash in the tarmac and plummeted down the steep slope below.
Guangdong, a densely populated industrial powerhouse, has been hit by a string of disasters attributed to extreme weather events in recent weeks.
The storms have been much heavier than expected this time of year and have been linked to climate change.
China is the biggest emitter of the greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change but has pledged to reduce emissions to net zero by 2060.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha
PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..
Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma
Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards
Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour
Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow
More Stories From World
-
Bogota cuts ties with Israel over 'genocidal' Gaza campaign20 minutes ago
-
Celtics incinerate Heat to advance, Mavs trounce Clippers1 hour ago
-
China-friendly Manele elected as Solomon Islands PM2 hours ago
-
Tens of thousands rally in Georgia against 'foreign influence' bill2 hours ago
-
Trump blasts Biden in rare day on campaign trail2 hours ago
-
Death toll from south China road collapse rises to 36: state media2 hours ago
-
Like father, like son: Africa's longest-serving leaders2 hours ago
-
Microsoft announces $2.2 bn AI, cloud investment in Malaysia2 hours ago
-
Celtics incinerate Heat to clinch series3 hours ago
-
Animal, not human remains discovered in Mexico City3 hours ago
-
Ten dead, 21 missing after heavy rains in Brazil3 hours ago
-
Evictions surge in Arizona with housing shortage and rising prices3 hours ago