Death Toll From South India Floods Rises to 35

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) At least 35 people have died in the southern Indian coastal state of Kerala after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods and landslides last week, the local government said on Monday.

Kerala has been lashed by rains for the past two weeks. Many rivers have busted the banks to overflow roads, prompting the government to mobilize the army, navy and air force in rescue operations.

The state has formed an expert group to oversee the aging dams. It will identify the dams that are nearing their capacity and release excess water. Locals living downstream will be informed in advance.

More than 100 camps have been set up across the state for those displaced. The reopening of colleges has been pushed back to next Monday. The state authority asked Hindu pilgrims to avoid traveling during the October praying season.