UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From South India Floods Rises To 35

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:06 PM

Death Toll From South India Floods Rises to 35

At least 35 people have died in the southern Indian coastal state of Kerala after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods and landslides last week, the local government said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) At least 35 people have died in the southern Indian coastal state of Kerala after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods and landslides last week, the local government said on Monday.

Kerala has been lashed by rains for the past two weeks. Many rivers have busted the banks to overflow roads, prompting the government to mobilize the army, navy and air force in rescue operations.

The state has formed an expert group to oversee the aging dams. It will identify the dams that are nearing their capacity and release excess water. Locals living downstream will be informed in advance.

More than 100 camps have been set up across the state for those displaced. The reopening of colleges has been pushed back to next Monday. The state authority asked Hindu pilgrims to avoid traveling during the October praying season.

Related Topics

India Army Water Died October Government Rains

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka to bowl first in match with in-form Nami ..

Sri Lanka to bowl first in match with in-form Namibia

1 minute ago
 Israel Aerospace Industries to lead country&#039;s ..

Israel Aerospace Industries to lead country&#039;s space exhibit at Internationa ..

8 minutes ago
 Ireland makes first victory in T20World Cu 2021 ag ..

Ireland makes first victory in T20World Cu 2021 against the Netherlands

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army grabs National Baseball C'ship

Pakistan Army grabs National Baseball C'ship

2 minutes ago
 Frustrated India killing civilians in nook and cor ..

Frustrated India killing civilians in nook and corner of IIOJK: APHC

2 minutes ago
 Dewan of Junagadh lauds govt for celebrating Eid M ..

Dewan of Junagadh lauds govt for celebrating Eid Milad un Nabi in befitting mann ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.