Death Toll From Stampede at Religious Holiday Celebration in Israel Reaches 38 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) At least 38 people have died as a result of a stampede during the mass celebration the Lag B'Omer holiday at Mount Meron in northern Israel, the Haaretz newspaper reported on Friday, citing the Israeli ambulance service Magen David Adom.

At the same time, The Times of Israel reports about 28 fatalities and more than 50 injured people, bringing the figured provided by the ZAKA rescue service.