Death Toll From Stampede at Religious Holiday Celebration in Israel Rises to 44 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The number of people, who have died in a stampede during the mass celebration the Lag B'Omer holiday at Mount Meron in northern Israel, has increased to 44, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Friday.

The number of injured people has risen to 103, with many of them remaining in critical condition.

The Lag B'Omer holiday was the first massive public event in Israel after the coronavirus-linked restrictions had been softened. According to police, up to 100,000 people have joined the celebrations.